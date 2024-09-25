FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.425 per share by the utilities provider on Sunday, December 1st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th.

FirstEnergy has increased its dividend by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years. FirstEnergy has a dividend payout ratio of 58.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect FirstEnergy to earn $2.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.6%.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE FE traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.79. 2,613,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,962,347. FirstEnergy has a 12-month low of $32.18 and a 12-month high of $44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FE. Argus upgraded FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.45.

View Our Latest Report on FE

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.