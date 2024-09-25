FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $189.50.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on FirstService from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on FirstService from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Securities raised their price objective on FirstService from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on FirstService from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.
NASDAQ:FSV opened at $183.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.66 and a beta of 1.05. FirstService has a 1 year low of $134.77 and a 1 year high of $183.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.
FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10. FirstService had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FirstService will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.50%.
FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.
