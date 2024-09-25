Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 366,501 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the previous session’s volume of 169,569 shares.The stock last traded at $3.41 and had previously closed at $3.25.
Five Point Trading Up 8.6 %
The company has a market cap of $523.46 million, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.11.
Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $51.19 million for the quarter. Five Point had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 21.73%.
Insider Transactions at Five Point
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Five Point by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 17,196 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Five Point by 12.6% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Five Point in the second quarter worth about $293,000. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Five Point by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Five Point by 13.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 657,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 77,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.09% of the company’s stock.
About Five Point
Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Five Point
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Five Point Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Point and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.