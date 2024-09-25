Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 366,501 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the previous session’s volume of 169,569 shares.The stock last traded at $3.41 and had previously closed at $3.25.

Five Point Trading Up 8.6 %

The company has a market cap of $523.46 million, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.11.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $51.19 million for the quarter. Five Point had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 21.73%.

In other news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 8,990,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $28,139,854.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,296.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold 9,214,153 shares of company stock worth $28,871,935 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Five Point by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 17,196 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Five Point by 12.6% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Five Point in the second quarter worth about $293,000. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Five Point by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Five Point by 13.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 657,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 77,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.09% of the company’s stock.

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

