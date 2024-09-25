Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Short Interest Update

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a drop of 78.3% from the August 31st total of 65,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Matisse Capital grew its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 95,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 17,795 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter worth $415,000. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $885,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Price Performance

NYSE:FLC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.38. 24,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,667. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.66. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $12.62 and a 52 week high of $17.48.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Increases Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a $0.0913 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. This is a boost from Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

