Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.92

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.92 and last traded at $11.92, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.92.
Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.30. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of -0.55.
Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The transportation company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 19.37%. The business had revenue of $299.34 million during the quarter.
About Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft
Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other. It manages the Vienna airport.
