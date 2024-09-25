Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Board of Directors Approves Stock Buyback Plan

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 25th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Flutter Entertainment Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of FLUT stock traded up $11.67 on Wednesday, reaching $239.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,320,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,519. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.69. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of $148.00 and a 1 year high of $252.84.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flutter Entertainment will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLUT. Berenberg Bank upgraded Flutter Entertainment to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $218.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.80.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

