Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Board of Directors Approves Stock Buyback Plan

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 25th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Flutter Entertainment Trading Up 5.1 %
Shares of FLUT stock traded up $11.67 on Wednesday, reaching $239.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,320,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,519. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.69. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of $148.00 and a 1 year high of $252.84.
Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flutter Entertainment will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Flutter Entertainment
Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Flutter Entertainment
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.