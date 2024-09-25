Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.32 and last traded at $10.41. 30,183,777 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 53,790,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.64.

Ford Motor Stock Down 4.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.02.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Institutional Trading of Ford Motor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of F. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 1,997.9% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

