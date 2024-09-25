FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,131 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,454,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in FormFactor by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 305,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,669,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,417,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,129,000 after buying an additional 131,282 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FormFactor Price Performance

Shares of FORM stock opened at $44.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 1.11. FormFactor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.51 and a twelve month high of $63.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. FormFactor had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $197.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.01 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on FormFactor from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. DA Davidson increased their target price on FormFactor from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on FormFactor from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FormFactor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.63.

Insider Activity at FormFactor

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total transaction of $203,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,187 shares in the company, valued at $26,645,913.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total transaction of $203,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,645,913.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $283,933.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,970 shares in the company, valued at $543,961.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,770 shares of company stock valued at $908,894 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

