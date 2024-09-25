Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,843 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 326% from the previous session’s volume of 667 shares.The stock last traded at $75.90 and had previously closed at $75.39.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.80.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $667.68 million during the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 5.21%.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Formula Systems (1985)’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. Formula Systems (1985)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.33%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Formula Systems (1985) stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 808,061 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,581,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned 5.27% of Formula Systems (1985) as of its most recent SEC filing. 34.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

