Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV grew its position in FOX by 453.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,029,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,748 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,880,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,354,000 after buying an additional 1,653,913 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of FOX by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,294,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,911 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in FOX by 1,727.2% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 965,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,169,000 after acquiring an additional 912,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in FOX by 2,396.6% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 673,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,989,000 after acquiring an additional 646,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FOXA shares. Macquarie increased their price objective on FOX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of FOX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

In other news, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $2,059,971.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,717,559.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch acquired 119,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.06 per share, for a total transaction of $4,675,677.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,044,457.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $2,059,971.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,717,559.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

FOX Price Performance

Shares of FOX stock opened at $42.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.76. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $28.28 and a twelve month high of $42.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.99.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. FOX had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

