FPX Nickel (CVE:FPX) Shares Down 3.3%

Shares of FPX Nickel Corp. (CVE:FPX – Get Free Report) traded down 3.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. 15,767 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 69,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

FPX Nickel Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.30. The company has a current ratio of 15.53, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of C$94.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 0.97.

FPX Nickel Company Profile

FPX Nickel Corp., a junior nickel mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. Its flagship property is Baptiste Nickel project located in Decar Nickel District in central British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Point Minerals Corp.

