Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Has $330,000 Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 21,252.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,514 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,291,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,317,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,371,000 after acquiring an additional 51,311 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 57,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,037. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

HPE stock opened at $18.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.63. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 37.96%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

