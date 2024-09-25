Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Raises Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,965 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 5.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 194,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,021,000 after buying an additional 101,200 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 5.9% in the second quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 42,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 34.2% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 76,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 19,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 134.5% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 27,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 15,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of TWLO opened at $63.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.45. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.86 and a 12-month high of $78.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $632,755.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,891,728.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $632,755.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,891,728.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $238,458.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,012,510.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,030 shares of company stock worth $2,677,475 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TWLO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Twilio from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.52.

Twilio Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

