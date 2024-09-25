Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Short Interest Update

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,000 shares, a drop of 69.1% from the August 31st total of 265,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 475,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Price Performance
FTF remained flat at $6.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 145,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,887. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $6.81.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a $0.0615 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th.
About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.
