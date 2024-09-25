Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Short Interest Update

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,000 shares, a drop of 69.1% from the August 31st total of 265,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 475,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

FTF remained flat at $6.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 145,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,887. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $6.81.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a $0.0615 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTF. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 15.7% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 12,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the second quarter worth $85,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 10.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 25.2% during the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

