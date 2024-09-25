Fred Alger Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 465,249 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,962 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises 1.5% of Fred Alger Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 0.11% of Netflix worth $313,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 933.3% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 1,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Up 2.4 %

Netflix stock opened at $722.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $665.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $642.66. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.73 and a 52 week high of $722.44. The stock has a market cap of $309.97 billion, a PE ratio of 50.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total transaction of $785,254.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,043,019.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total value of $785,254.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,043,019.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.00, for a total value of $306,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,226 shares of company stock worth $129,858,692 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Netflix from $710.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. China Renaissance started coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $680.00 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $685.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $685.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.