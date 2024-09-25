Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 88.3% from the August 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Freeman Gold Price Performance
FMANF stock remained flat at $0.06 during trading on Wednesday. 22,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,353. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.08. Freeman Gold has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.14.
About Freeman Gold
