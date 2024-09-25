Freight Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT) Short Interest Update

Freight Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 331,300 shares, a growth of 241.2% from the August 31st total of 97,100 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Freight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Freight Technologies stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $2.10. 14,480,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,535. Freight Technologies has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $350.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average of $0.58.

Institutional Trading of Freight Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Freight Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Freight Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 1.19% of Freight Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 6.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freight Technologies Company Profile

Freight Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates a transportation logistics technology platform that offers truckload freight services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Its Fr8App technology platform offers an online portal and a mobile application that provide third-party logistics services to companies in the freight transportation market; a transport management solution for customers to manage their own fleet; and freight brokerage support and customer services based on the platform.

