Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VINE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VINE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a decrease of 71.3% from the August 31st total of 100,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 409,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Fresh Vine Wine Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:VINE traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.73. The stock had a trading volume of 498,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,102. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.01. Fresh Vine Wine has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $1.06.

Get Fresh Vine Wine alerts:

Fresh Vine Wine (NYSEAMERICAN:VINE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter. Fresh Vine Wine had a negative net margin of 498.73% and a negative return on equity of 6,301.44%.

About Fresh Vine Wine

Fresh Vine Wine, Inc produces and sells low-carb and low-calorie wines in the United States and Puerto Rico. Its wine varietals include Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Rosé, Sauvignon Blanc, Sparkling Rosé, and Reserve Napa Cabernet Sauvignon. The company sells its products through wholesale, retail, and direct-to-consumer channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Vine Wine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Vine Wine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.