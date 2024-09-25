Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.41

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.41 and last traded at $8.28, with a volume of 27143 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.13.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FNLPF. Berenberg Bank raised Fresnillo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Fresnillo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 4.14.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Juanicipio. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include the Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states; and Juanicipio mine located in the state of Zacatecas.

