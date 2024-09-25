Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Short Interest Update

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,330,000 shares, a drop of 57.7% from the August 31st total of 29,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FYBR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Frontier Communications Parent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.50 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Frontier Communications Parent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Communications Parent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.38.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Performance

Frontier Communications Parent stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,358,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,804. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Frontier Communications Parent has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $39.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 322.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. Frontier Communications Parent’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Communications Parent

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,817,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,269,000. Sunriver Management LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,255,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 26,121.9% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 87,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 87,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 1st quarter valued at $1,449,000.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

