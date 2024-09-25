FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Bought by Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FSK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 831,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,610,000 after buying an additional 90,233 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 234,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after buying an additional 61,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $699,000. 36.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:FSK opened at $19.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.66. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

FS KKR Capital Dividend Announcement

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 35.46%. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a yield of 13.33%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.21 per share, with a total value of $96,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,608. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $3,816,918.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.21 per share, for a total transaction of $96,050.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 44,800 shares in the company, valued at $860,608. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.06.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

