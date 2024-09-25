FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV) Shares Sold by Clear Point Advisors Inc.

Clear Point Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 2nd quarter valued at about $398,000. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 371,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

Shares of FNOV stock opened at $47.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.39 and a 200 day moving average of $45.54. The firm has a market cap of $652.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.72.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

