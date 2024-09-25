Fuchs SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Short Interest Update

Fuchs SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Fuchs Stock Performance

FUPBY stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.51. 1,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,602. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.42. Fuchs has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $12.68. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99.

Fuchs (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $954.78 million during the quarter. Fuchs had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.41%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fuchs will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fuchs

Fuchs SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and South America. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

