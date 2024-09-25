Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a decrease of 70.7% from the August 31st total of 107,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Fujitsu Stock Performance

FJTSY traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,155. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.61. Fujitsu has a twelve month low of $10.95 and a twelve month high of $21.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64 and a beta of 0.88.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter. Fujitsu had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 7.22%.

Fujitsu Company Profile

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The company offers multi cloud and hybrid IT services; assessment and consultative services; SAP landscape transformation services; new workplace; datacentre products comprising integrated systems, storage solutions, servers, network switches, and infrastructure management; workplace products including notebooks, tablet PC's, desktop PC's, workstations, thin clients, displays, and peripheral devices; consumption based IT services; installation and implementation services; and hardware, software, and infrastructure support services, as well as electronic devices, air conditioning products, and network solutions.

