Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Insider Andrew David Oddie Sells 10,800 Shares

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) insider Andrew David Oddie sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $129,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,372 shares in the company, valued at $485,675.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Andrew David Oddie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Andrew David Oddie sold 300 shares of Funko stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $3,612.00.

NASDAQ:FNKO traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $12.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,657. Funko, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $12.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.57.

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.25. Funko had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $247.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the first quarter valued at $656,000. Bayberry Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Funko by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP now owns 948,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after buying an additional 308,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the second quarter valued at $6,996,000. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. grew its stake in Funko by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 7,129,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,114,000 after purchasing an additional 310,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Funko by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,546,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,609,000 after purchasing an additional 619,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Funko from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. B. Riley raised their target price on Funko from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Funko in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

