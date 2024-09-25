FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Biogen Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for Biogen in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, September 22nd. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $15.89 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $16.03. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $16.12 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2028 earnings at $17.99 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $292.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Biogen from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Biogen from $275.00 to $244.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.30.

Biogen Stock Performance

BIIB opened at $194.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $206.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.61. Biogen has a 1 year low of $189.44 and a 1 year high of $269.43. The stock has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $1.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Biogen by 123.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.22, for a total value of $88,018.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,633.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

