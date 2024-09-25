FY2024 Earnings Forecast for ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Agrawal now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.82) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.69). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ORIC Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.78) per share.

Get ORIC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.03).

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ORIC

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ ORIC opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.88. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $16.65.

Institutional Trading of ORIC Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,625,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,566,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,543,000 after purchasing an additional 915,175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,882,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,628,000 after purchasing an additional 629,536 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 297.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 782,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 585,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Turn Management LLC grew its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% during the second quarter. First Turn Management LLC now owns 1,515,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,718,000 after buying an additional 418,389 shares in the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.