FY2024 EPS Estimates for AltaGas Ltd. Reduced by Atb Cap Markets (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for AltaGas in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 23rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.11. The consensus estimate for AltaGas’ current full-year earnings is $2.30 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for AltaGas’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.36 EPS.
AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.02. AltaGas had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of C$2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.54 billion.
AltaGas Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of TSE:ALA opened at C$33.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$33.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$31.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.85. AltaGas has a 52 week low of C$24.67 and a 52 week high of C$35.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.24.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other AltaGas news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.32, for a total value of C$105,960.00. In other news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.32, for a total transaction of C$105,960.00. Also, Director Aaron Bishop sold 19,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.58, for a total transaction of C$665,555.60. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,320 shares of company stock worth $1,125,051. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
AltaGas Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.298 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.07%.
AltaGas Company Profile
AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.
