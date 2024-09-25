FY2024 EPS Estimates for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Lifted by Zacks Research

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note issued on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $10.55 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.49. The consensus estimate for Curtiss-Wright’s current full-year earnings is $10.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.62 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.33 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.47 EPS.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $785.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.82 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CW. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.50.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of CW opened at $327.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $298.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 1.18. Curtiss-Wright has a 52 week low of $190.64 and a 52 week high of $333.73.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 8.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In other news, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $151,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,469.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 120 shares of company stock worth $27,914. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1,414.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 14,979 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 76,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,524,000 after buying an additional 21,074 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,383,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter worth about $5,007,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 178.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

