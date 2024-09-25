FY2024 EPS Estimates for Orezone Gold Co. Lowered by Raymond James (CVE:ORE)

Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Orezone Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now forecasts that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Orezone Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Orezone Gold’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ORE. Ventum Financial reduced their target price on Orezone Gold from C$1.70 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Orezone Gold from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Orezone Gold Stock Performance

ORE opened at C$1.25 on Wednesday. Orezone Gold has a one year low of C$0.87 and a one year high of C$1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$404.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$79.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$79.73 million.

Orezone Gold Company Profile

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

