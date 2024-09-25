Gabelli Funds LLC Has $4.10 Million Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $4,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 108.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 82,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,098,000 after purchasing an additional 43,052 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 7.7% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 103,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,405 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 23.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 3.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 323,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,558,000 after purchasing an additional 11,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $9,573,873.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,323 shares in the company, valued at $12,043,420.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $9,573,873.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,043,420.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $2,491,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,931,462.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,814,039. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on PHM. Bank of America raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on PulteGroup from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.71.

PulteGroup stock opened at $143.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.80 and a 1-year high of $145.84. The company has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.62.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.56. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

