Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Short Interest Down 97.3% in September

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 97.3% from the August 31st total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Galp Energia, SGPS Price Performance
Shares of GLPEY stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.49. 56,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,301. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $11.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.49.
Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The energy company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter. Galp Energia, SGPS had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 25.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Galp Energia, SGPS Increases Dividend
About Galp Energia, SGPS
Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, Namibia, and Angola.
