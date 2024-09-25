Gamma Communications plc (OTCMKTS:GAMCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gamma Communications plc (OTCMKTS:GAMCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 240,700 shares, a growth of 1,103.5% from the August 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Gamma Communications Stock Performance
GAMCF stock remained flat at $13.14 during trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.14 and a 200 day moving average of $13.14. Gamma Communications has a 52-week low of $12.59 and a 52-week high of $13.85.
Gamma Communications Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gamma Communications
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Analyst Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Palantir Stock Joins the S&P 500; Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Gamma Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamma Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.