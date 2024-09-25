Gamma Communications plc (OTCMKTS:GAMCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gamma Communications plc (OTCMKTS:GAMCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 240,700 shares, a growth of 1,103.5% from the August 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Gamma Communications Stock Performance

GAMCF stock remained flat at $13.14 during trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.14 and a 200 day moving average of $13.14. Gamma Communications has a 52-week low of $12.59 and a 52-week high of $13.85.

Gamma Communications Company Profile

Gamma Communications plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-based communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized to businesses in Western Europe. The company offers Unified Communications as a Service products for enabling businesses to raise productivity, boost agility, and increase collaboration; Contact Centre as a Service, through a software platform that allows contact centres to operate over the internet for SMEs and Enterprise; and Direct Routing and Operator Connect services, designed to enable seamless and integrated calling between Teams and the local telephony infrastructure.

