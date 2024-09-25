GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 485,800 shares, a drop of 62.3% from the August 31st total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
GD Culture Group Price Performance
NASDAQ:GDC traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $3.76. 57,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,692. GD Culture Group has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $12.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.88.
GD Culture Group (NASDAQ:GDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter.
About GD Culture Group
GD Culture Group Limited operates as an integrated marketing service agency. The company focuses on enterprise brand management, crisis public relations, intelligent public opinion monitoring, media PR, financial and economic we-media operation, digital face application, exhibition services, and other businesses.
