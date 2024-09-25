Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Short Interest Up 212.6% in September

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,630,900 shares, a growth of 212.6% from the August 31st total of 1,481,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 86.9 days.

Geely Automobile Price Performance

OTCMKTS GELYF traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $1.36. The stock had a trading volume of 128,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,485. Geely Automobile has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.14.

Geely Automobile Company Profile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of passenger vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

