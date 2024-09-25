Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Short Interest Up 212.6% in September

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,630,900 shares, a growth of 212.6% from the August 31st total of 1,481,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 86.9 days.
Geely Automobile Price Performance
OTCMKTS GELYF traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $1.36. The stock had a trading volume of 128,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,485. Geely Automobile has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.14.
Geely Automobile Company Profile
