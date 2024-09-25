Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Short Interest Update

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 315.0% from the August 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Geely Automobile Trading Up 7.5 %
Shares of Geely Automobile stock traded up $1.97 on Wednesday, reaching $28.34. 33,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,014. Geely Automobile has a 1-year low of $18.48 and a 1-year high of $28.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.91.
About Geely Automobile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Geely Automobile
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Geely Automobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geely Automobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.