Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Short Interest Update

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 315.0% from the August 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Geely Automobile Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of Geely Automobile stock traded up $1.97 on Wednesday, reaching $28.34. 33,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,014. Geely Automobile has a 1-year low of $18.48 and a 1-year high of $28.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.91.

About Geely Automobile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

