GelStat Corp. (OTCMKTS:GSAC) Short Interest Update

GelStat Corp. (OTCMKTS:GSAC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,500 shares, a decline of 70.7% from the August 31st total of 247,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,825,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GelStat Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GSAC remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 250,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,057,171. GelStat has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.

GelStat Company Profile

GelStat Corporation, a consumer health care company, engages in the research, development, and marketing of over-the-counter and other non-prescription consumer health care products. Its products include GelStat Migraine, a patented solution used for pain relief from migraine headaches; Chews 2 Lose, an appetite suppressant gum for diet aide; All Natural Speed, an energy supplement product; and GelStat Sleep, a product for relief from sleep disorders and its associated symptoms.

