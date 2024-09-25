Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.67

Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.67 ($0.16) and traded as high as GBX 11.94 ($0.16). Gem Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 11.20 ($0.15), with a volume of 642,477 shares.

Gem Diamonds Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £15.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,170.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 12.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 11.67.

About Gem Diamonds

Gem Diamonds Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates diamond mines. It also produces, manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds; and provides technical, financial, and management consulting services. It operates in Lesotho, Botswana, Belgium, British Virgin Islands, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and Cyprus.

