Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Shares Sold by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,632 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 4,148 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth approximately $3,812,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,147,377 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,326,000 after acquiring an additional 47,060 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 965.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 106,003 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 96,050 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 6,233.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,199,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,000 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 156,085 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 36,776 shares in the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GNK. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.80.

Shares of GNK opened at $18.91 on Wednesday. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $23.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.59 million, a P/E ratio of 315.17, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.14.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.86 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,266.67%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

