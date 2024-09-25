General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Position Lowered by Albar Capital Ltd

Albar Capital Ltd trimmed its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 40.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 856,908 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 574,128 shares during the period. General Motors makes up 6.1% of Albar Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Albar Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of General Motors worth $39,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 14.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 48,767,573 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,211,609,000 after buying an additional 6,201,777 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $159,750,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,097,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $650,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247,050 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 20,237,820 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $726,942,000 after buying an additional 2,905,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in General Motors by 1,213.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,203,771 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $79,159,000 after buying an additional 2,035,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GM. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on General Motors from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.92.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In related news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 2,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $108,907.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at $489,942.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 2,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $108,907.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,942.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,102,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 261,872 shares in the company, valued at $11,551,173.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE GM opened at $48.07 on Wednesday. General Motors has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $50.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.22 and its 200 day moving average is $45.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $47.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

General Motors declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

