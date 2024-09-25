Genfit (EPA:GNFT) Trading 6.6% Higher

Genfit S.A. (EPA:GNFT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €4.60 ($5.11) and last traded at €4.60 ($5.11). 656,162 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €4.31 ($4.79).
Genfit Trading Up 3.4 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of €3.91 and a 200 day moving average of €3.76.
About Genfit
Genfit SA, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company develops Elafibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; VS-01 for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorder (UCD) and Organic Acidemia Disorder (OAD); GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2a trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); VS-01-ACLF and Nitazoxanide (NTZ), which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure, as well as VS-02-HE, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of Reduction of Hyperammonemia and the Stabilization of Blood Ammonia; CML-022; SRT-015, an ASK1 inhibitor targets the inhibition of cellular apoptosis, inflammation, and fibrosis.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Genfit
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
Receive News & Ratings for Genfit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genfit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.