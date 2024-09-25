Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GEODF) Short Interest Update

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GEODF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 56.1% from the August 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GEODF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.00. The stock had a trading volume of 19,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,767. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.66. Geodrill has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $2.18.

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Egypt, Chile, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional Navi, water borehole, underground, and horizontal drilling services, as well as reverse circulation and reverse circulation grade control.

