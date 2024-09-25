Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Hits New 52-Week High at $110.03

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2024

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNYGet Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $110.03 and last traded at $109.72, with a volume of 17572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Givaudan to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Givaudan

Givaudan Trading Up 1.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.03 and its 200 day moving average is $94.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Givaudan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.