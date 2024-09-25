Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the bank on Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th.
Glacier Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years. Glacier Bancorp has a payout ratio of 58.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Glacier Bancorp to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.7%.
Glacier Bancorp Price Performance
NASDAQ GBCI traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.23. 499,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,154. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.19 and a 200-day moving average of $39.90. Glacier Bancorp has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $47.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
GBCI has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.80.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Annie M. Goodwin sold 5,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $250,326.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $418,859.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Glacier Bancorp news, CAO Don J. Chery sold 1,000 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $45,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,389,999.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Annie M. Goodwin sold 5,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $250,326.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,859.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.
Glacier Bancorp Company Profile
Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.
