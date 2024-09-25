Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the bank on Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th.

Glacier Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years. Glacier Bancorp has a payout ratio of 58.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Glacier Bancorp to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.7%.

Glacier Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ GBCI traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.23. 499,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,154. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.19 and a 200-day moving average of $39.90. Glacier Bancorp has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $47.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $306.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GBCI has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Annie M. Goodwin sold 5,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $250,326.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $418,859.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Glacier Bancorp news, CAO Don J. Chery sold 1,000 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $45,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,389,999.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Annie M. Goodwin sold 5,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $250,326.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,859.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

