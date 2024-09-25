Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,500 shares, an increase of 297.3% from the August 31st total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,525,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Glencore Stock Up 4.4 %

GLNCY stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.67. The company had a trading volume of 702,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,492. Glencore has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $12.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Get Glencore alerts:

Glencore Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Glencore to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Glencore to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Glencore to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Glencore

Glencore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, lead, nickel, zinc, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.