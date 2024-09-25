Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Short Interest Update

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 96.5% from the August 31st total of 76,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:JETMF traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.51. 29,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,560. The firm has a market cap of $31.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 18.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.53. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $0.87.

About Global Crossing Airlines Group

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc operates in the airline business in the United States, Europe, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates a US Part 121 flag and supplemental airline using the Airbus A320 family of aircraft and the Airbus A321 freighter. It offers aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance services using wet lease contracts to airlines and non-airlines; and passenger aircraft charter services.

