Global Dividend Growth Split (TSE:GDV) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Global Dividend Growth Split Corp. (TSE:GDV – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 10.81 and last traded at 10.81. Approximately 20,169 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 28,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at 10.74.

Global Dividend Growth Split Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of 10.44 and a 200 day moving average price of 10.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.61 million and a P/E ratio of 3.54.

Get Global Dividend Growth Split alerts:

Global Dividend Growth Split Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.10%. Global Dividend Growth Split’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

About Global Dividend Growth Split

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Dividend Growth Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Dividend Growth Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.