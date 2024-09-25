Global Dividend Growth Split (TSE:GDV) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Global Dividend Growth Split Corp. (TSE:GDV – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 10.81 and last traded at 10.81. Approximately 20,169 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 28,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at 10.74.
Global Dividend Growth Split Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of 10.44 and a 200 day moving average price of 10.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.61 million and a P/E ratio of 3.54.
Global Dividend Growth Split Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.10%. Global Dividend Growth Split’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.
About Global Dividend Growth Split
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global Dividend Growth Split
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
Receive News & Ratings for Global Dividend Growth Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Dividend Growth Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.