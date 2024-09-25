Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Purchased by Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 86,450.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Global Payments from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Global Payments to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.59.

Global Payments stock opened at $103.83 on Wednesday. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.60 and a 52 week high of $141.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.76 and a 200-day moving average of $109.70.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.84%.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $166,305.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,087.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

