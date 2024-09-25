Global Technologies, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTLL) Short Interest Update

Global Technologies, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTLL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 333,300 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the August 31st total of 100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,243,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Global Technologies Price Performance
GTLL remained flat at $0.00 on Wednesday. 3,638,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,013,342. Global Technologies has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.
About Global Technologies
