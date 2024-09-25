Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:DTCR) Short Interest Down 73.3% in September

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2024

Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:DTCRGet Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 73.3% from the August 31st total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

DTCR traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $17.46. 124,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,957. Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $11.86 and a 52-week high of $17.71. The stock has a market cap of $101.44 million, a P/E ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.90.

About Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Global X Data Center And Digital Infrastructure ETF (DTCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global equities involved in data center REITs and related digital infrastructure companies. DTCR was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is issued by Global X.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.