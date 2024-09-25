Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:DTCR) Short Interest Down 73.3% in September

Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:DTCR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 73.3% from the August 31st total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

DTCR traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $17.46. 124,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,957. Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $11.86 and a 52-week high of $17.71. The stock has a market cap of $101.44 million, a P/E ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.90.

Get Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF alerts:

About Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The Global X Data Center And Digital Infrastructure ETF (DTCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global equities involved in data center REITs and related digital infrastructure companies. DTCR was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is issued by Global X.

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.